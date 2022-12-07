Cavanaugh
President of the Alabama Public Service Commission, Twinkle Cavanaugh, spoke at the Alexander City Rotary Club meeting on Dec. 5.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

The president of the Alabama Public Service Commission attended the Dec. 5 Alexander City Rotary Club meeting to speak on Alabama’s utilities under the current political and economic climate. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

