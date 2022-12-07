The president of the Alabama Public Service Commission attended the Dec. 5 Alexander City Rotary Club meeting to speak on Alabama’s utilities under the current political and economic climate.
Twinkle Cavanaugh, president of the Public Service Commission, said while the commission’s goal is to keep utility costs low, a factor that impacts their ability to control cost is federal policies.
As President Biden’s administration works on lowering national reliance on fossil fuels, Cavanaugh said this is hurting the cost of resources such as oil and gas, which affects the greater economy.
For example, she said the shutting down of the Keystone pipeline has impacted the accessibility of oil as well as the price, and those prices affect more than what people put in their car.
“‘Vast amounts of oil and gas are used as raw materials and energy in manufacturing of fertilizers, pesticides, and cheap, readily available energy at all stages of food production from planning, irrigation, feeding, harvesting, through processing, distribution and packing.’ So when you talk about the price of what's happening with oil, natural gas, gasoline, you realize that it's affecting everything in our economy,” Cavanaugh said.
Another factor is under the Green New Deal, there is a national movement toward renewable energy like solar and hydropower. Cavanaugh said the commission is in favor of all sources of energy: natural gas, coal, nuclear, hydro, wind and solar, but it comes down to what will give people the best result.
“I like solar if it's the least expensive form of power production in our state. If it is the least expensive for consumers; I'm all in, but it's also got to be reliable when you need it,” she said.
Cavanaugh explained, in Alabama, heat for people’s homes comes from electricity with the use of heat pumps. Alabama Power’s highest demand for electricity is in the winter from 5 to 6:30 a.m., she said. With the sun not shining during that time frame, Cavanaugh said solar is not effective for Alabama’s needs.
“Whatever it takes for consumers to get the least expensive power at the best price and it's always on,” Cavanaugh said. “That's what we're working for at the Public Service Commission.”
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, there is a national predicted increase in heating bills for this coming winter.
From Oct. 2022 to March 2023, the average U.S. household is predicted to see a 28 percent increase for natural gas expenditures and 10 percent increase for electricity compared to last year.
While the predicted increase is a concern, Cavanaugh said the silver lining is Alabama should not be hit as hard as other states, and maybe some of the “blue states” will start to make changes to their policies in Washington after seeing the cost.
“Maybe they will come to their senses, and we can get some votes and understand good policy, good energy policy in Washington. Because I believe that's the only thing that will actually change it,” Cavanaugh said.
