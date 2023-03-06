Pastor Tim Smith has only been in the pulpit for less than a year but he and the flock at Ridge Grove Baptist Church are already seeing blessings.
Ridge Grove called on the new pastor about 10 months ago and Smith soon shared his thoughts of what the church could do.
“Like I told y’all in the beginning, I am a man with a vision,” Smith told the congregation as he began to fellowship at Legacy Event Center in Alex City on Sunday afternoon. “God has shown me a vision. Y’all know I'm working. We are all going to work together to make sure that Ridge Grove has what it needs.”
Smith partnered with Legacy Event Center to surprise the congregation with a donation from the Jefferson Street facility fulfilling one of many things the church wants to do.
“One has come to pass,” Smith said. “We don’t have to worry about that one anymore. Today I want everybody to rejoice with us. We have a project that we have completed at Ridge Grove. The project that we have completed, I hope yall be happy with.”
Soon Smith had his small congregation walk outside to see a church van. Many silently grinned as they inspected the van knowing what it will mean for the church.
“We had started a fund to raise money to get a church van to get the kids back and forth to church,” Smith said. “There are a lot of kids who want to come to church but they don’t have a ride.”
Smith and the congregation were working to make the plan a reality. The plan was simple enough.
“I told them that if everybody gave $20 a month tithes and offerings, in a year’s time we will have enough to buy a van,” Smith said.
Legacy Event Center caught wind of the project and stepped up.
“They stepped in and said, ‘Go find the van and we will pay for it,’” Smith said. “It was such a blessing.”
The church was receiving a blessing but now Smith had to find a van within budget.
“I was looking through (Facebook) Marketplace trying to find a forklift and there is the van,” Smith said. “I called the lady and we talked about it. When we met with the lady, she gave us some off.”
The discount allowed Smith to use the congregation’s donations to the van fund to put new tires on it, clean up the inside and schedule a paint job. But Smith said Ridge Grove is not done.
“I want everybody to know that one thing is not the last thing,” Smith said. “Our next project is to build a fellowship hall onto the church. We are working on that.”
It might be a big project but Smith is confident more blessings are coming for Ridge Grove Baptist Church and for Legacy Event Center for giving the church the van.
“God is good,” Smith said. “We couldn’t do it ourselves. Everyday, God is good.”