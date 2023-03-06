20230226 Legacy Van 003.jpg
Cliff Williams / The Outlook The Legacy Event Center on Jefferson Street donated a van to Ridge Grove Baptist Church Sunday afternoon. Pastor Tim Smith said it was a blessing for the church to receive the gift to allow more children to attend services.

 Cliff Williams 334-740-1116

Pastor Tim Smith has only been in the pulpit for less than a year but he and the flock at Ridge Grove Baptist Church are already seeing blessings.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

