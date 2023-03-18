twice baked
Joseph Shorter is opening up Twice Baked in Dadeville off of Highway 49. Twice Baked offers wings, Philly cheesesteaks and twice baked potatoes.

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

After nearly five years of making award-winning Philly cheesesteaks and twice baked potatoes in the Auburn-Opelika area, Twice Baked is moving its business to Dadeville.

