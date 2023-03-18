After nearly five years of making award-winning Philly cheesesteaks and twice baked potatoes in the Auburn-Opelika area, Twice Baked is moving its business to Dadeville.
“It was a calling,” Twice Baked owner Joseph Shorter said. “It was actually God talking to me. He told me that I needed to move my business.”
When he was looking at different locations, Shorter said in Dadeville he found nice, friendly people and overall positive energy. He decided then this is a community he wants to provide food and love for.
“I hope that we bring of course good food, but not just that — to bring inspiration, to bring people together as a community,” he said. “That's my other drive and that’s my idea and especially (to bring) love because everybody needs that now in their life.”
Shorter said his philosophy is food brings togetherness, so Twice Baked prepares and serves its food made from scratch. Shorter said they cut their own meat, bake their own bread, make their own macaroni and cheese and desserts as well.
After years of working in the restaurant industry, he wanted to open a place for people to be able to try his food.
In 2018, Shorter opened his first location in a small unit off of Donahue Drive in Auburn. He said the Auburn location was only large enough for walk-in orders and takeout. Realizing the restaurant needed more space, he moved to Downtown Opelika and now Dadeville will be its third move.
Twice Baked had its soft opening Friday and Saturday at 5058 Hwy. 49 S.
“It went awesome,” Shorter said. “Everyone was so nice. They came in and enjoyed the food. We enjoyed talking to everyone. I couldn’t talk so much because I was back in the kitchen but I really enjoyed it, and I am looking forward to opening up Tuesday and the rest of the week.”
Twice Baked is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Shorter said if it closes early on Friday or Saturday, it will be posted on social media, but those two days will feature the fried catfish.
