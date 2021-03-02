Dr. Larry Tuggle always had a plan.
Those plans included rebuilding a downtown building from its ashes. Those plans included helping build downtown Alexander City pride. Those plans included installing hazard buoys on Lake Martin. And those plans included keeping a group of five on schedule for a month-long motorcycle trip to Alaska and back.
Now those plans of the aviator, engineer and volunteer live on in the memories of friends and family and on the walls of what used to be Queen’s Attic after Tuggle’s death Friday.
Reggie Dean was a partner of Tuggle’s on a famed trip to Alaska and the Arctic North in the summer of 2007.
“There were five of us on motorbikes — 12,000 miles in a month,” Dean said. “He hung in there with the best of us despite being 10 years older. He was like a mother hen. He would get worried if one of us got too far ahead or behind. He was an officer in the Marine Corps and it came out. He wanted to do everything by the numbers.”
Dean wouldn’t share too much about the details of the trip but said on a whim the group left Fairbanks to travel into the great white tundra.
“We got up early in Fairbanks and rode to the Arctic Circle,” Dean said. “There wasn’t anything there but a sign. We took a picture and rode back to Fairbanks.”
Dean said while Tuggle might have worried about his riding partners speeding ahead or dragging behind, Tuggle did relax.
“We had no itinerary,” Dean said. “We would find a motel when we got tired. We had a great time.”
Long before they became executive director of Main Street Alexander City, Richard Wagoner and Breanna Smith encountered Tuggle.
“I knew of Dr. Tuggle for years but it wasn’t until I got involved with Main Street that our friendships just evolved into something great,” Wagoner said. “He was always asking what we could do to improve downtown.”
Wagoner said Tuggle was an engineer and craved logical solutions.
“When we started something, he would ask what’s the plan?” Tuggle said. “If there wasn’t one, he was coming up with one. I saw him every day I was there. He helped start the farmer’s market. He helped with Christmas decorations. He helped with landscaping. He was always there. He was the lead, follow or get out of the way person. I don’t know how he did what he did.”
Smith met Tuggle several years prior to serving as Main Street’s executive director.
“He was a founding member of Main Street,” Smith said. “He was always a presence for Main Street. He was always a huge part of downtown’s success. He was very proud of the work he did for his community. He did it for his children and their children and their children.”
Smith said Tuggle was always helping her with projects.
“He was very intelligent,” Smith said. “I called him the mad scientist. He would always know what to do and what to do it with.”
Larkin Radney is both a business owner in downtown and a member of the Main Street board. Radney said Tuggle was a great friend and life mentor.
“We would exercise together, we ran together,” Radney said. “He was the boss. You never beat him. He had the mentality of a Marine.”
Lake Martin Resource Association’s John Thompson said Tuggle’s plans help provide for the organization’s hazard buoy program.
“He was one of the most hard working dedicated individuals I have ever known,” Thompson said. “He was always one of the first to step up. He didn’t know the word quit.
“For years he prepared the anchors for the buoys. He would gather the containers from nursing homes and pour them with concrete. He did it by himself without help. He didn’t weigh 125 lbs. wet and was picking up 100 lbs. of concrete.”
Dean said he was part of Tuggle’s exercise group at Russell before Tuggle retired. Just because Tuggle retired didn’t stop the exercise routine.
“There were about 20 of us,” Dean said. “We moved to the church and finished about noon. We would then go eat lunch at Carlisle's.”
Tuggle left a mark that will be visible for years to come at Queen’s Attic — now The Square. Tuggle bought the burned out building after a fire in 1901.
“He rebuilt it almost board by board,” Radney said. “He did a lot and the boys helped him some.”
Vickie Herring looked among the boards installed by Tuggle in the building now known as The Square Tuesday.
“He did all this himself,” Herring said. “He was a collector and had much of this before he ever started this project.”
Many of the doors, windows and wood inside the building were accumulated by Tuggle over the years.
Smith will remember Tuggle’s ‘iPad.’
“He came to me after a meeting to make sure he got some dates right,” Smith said. “He said, ‘Hold on let me pull out my iPad.’ He pulled out a black book with some lines. ‘This is my iPad,’ he said. ‘I write everything down so I can remember it.’ I learned from that and started to write things down and started to remember more.”
Some of Tuggle’s notes can be found on the walls of his former building. The plans include sketches for what Tuggle thought the layout should be for portions of the building. They also include drawings of the clock in the middle constructed by Robinson Iron.
All said Tuggle could be depended on no matter what.
“I could talk to him about anything,” Wagoner said. “He listened so well. He didn’t tell you what to do, he guided you. There won’t be anyone like him to come again, he will be missed.”
Dean added, “He was a top of the line guy, you couldn’t find a better person.”
Radney said, “He was a good friend. Alex City is going to miss him.”