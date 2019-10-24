Tuggle brings financial expertise to the classroom

Stocks, investing and taxes can be hard to learn at a young age, but educating sixth-graders on the stock market is easy for Radney Elementary School teacher Michelle Tuggle due to her former career in the banking world.
Tuggle worked for 13 years as an assistant vice president of auditing at a bank when she decided to switch career tracks.
“When my daughter started kindergarten I decided to go back and get my masters in education because at that time I was doing a lot of training, a lot of education at the bank on exceptions we were finding when we were doing our audits and I love that aspect of my job — working with people and teaching people,” Tuggle said.
Tuggle, a 1985 Benjamin Russell graduate, has taught math, science and history at Radney for 16 years. She likes bringing her former career of financials to sixth-grade math with a stock market project where students have to look into companies to invest in and see how the market moves.
“I think that’s a real life skill because a lot of people do that with their retirement plans and they can learn to be a pretty decent investor so I try to pull real life into the curriculum,” Tuggle said.
Her math students are also working on central tendency, which is mean, median, mode and range, and using spreadsheets.
“I want to teach them not only how to do the manual calculations, but how to take data they collect, set it up in a spreadsheet, automatically run the numbers and be able to do their different types of visual presentations automatically from that data,” Tuggle said. “They can use that one day in front of a group or board of directors or whatever they might need to present numerical information in a way people can understand.”
In science, Tuggle is teaching her students astronomy and how far the planets in the solar system are far from each other. She’s also relating Alabama history to the simultaneous events taught in her U.S. history class, which is studying World War I.
Tuggle was responsible for bringing Gov. Kay Ivey’s visit to Radney as part of the bicentennial celebration Sept. 30. Tuggle’s husband Mark Tuggle works in Montgomery and she contacted the governor’s office.
Originally, she wanted Ivey to speak to her history classes before deciding to open it to the whole school. Ivey praised the Alexander City School System for taking part in the Alabama Bicentennial Celebration with its state-themed fine arts showcase in the spring.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Tuggle said. “It has put a focus on what our state’s done, the history of our state and the importance of our history. The kids were fantastic. It was a really big deal for us to have her here.”
In addition to teaching Tuggle coached Benjamin Russell cross country for a few years because daughter, DeForest Tuggle, was on the team.
“The kids were fantastic, Tuggle said. “They loved running. They loved what they were doing. It was great at the time and those were students I taught at Radney so it was great to see how they’ve grown up and the things they accomplished.”
Tuggle likes teaching because she enjoys her students.
“They all have unique and wonderful personalities at this age,” Tuggle said. “Sixth grade can be a difficult age for kids because of their growing into adolescence but I like the aspect of the kids”
Even with two different careers, Tuggle has enjoyed them both immensely.
“It’s as if I’ve had two separate lives with my business career because it was totally different from this and now with my education careers it’s totally different separate lives but I love them,” Tuggle said.