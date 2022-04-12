Very little change has been made to the severe storms forecast for the Lake Martin area Wednesday. An intense front will push into Alabama Wednesday evening, and severe storms are likely to develop as it moves through the state.
The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined an “enhanced” risk, a level three out of five, for most of Mississippi, parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Indiana, and small parts of extreme northwest Alabama for Wednesday.
As of Monday afternoon, the majority of Alabama roughly north and west of Interstate 85 was in the “slight” risk, level two out of five, category. Tallapoosa County was mainly in the “slight” risk area, with points south and east of Camp Hill falling into the “marginal” risk category, a level one out of five. Elmore and Coosa Counties were in the “slight” risk category.
Tuesday morning adjustments to the forecast now has all of Tallapoosa County in a level two out of five “marginal” risk category, which is a downgrade from the previous assessment. Elmore and Coosa County are now mainly in the “marginal” risk category as well.
Storms Wednesday will mostly come overnight and into the early hours of Thursday. The line will move through the state between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday. The threat for the Lake Martin area is forecast to come mainly between 5 and 10 a.m. Thursday morning
The core threat will come from strong, potentially damaging straight line winds up to 60 mph. Quarter size hail and tornadoes are also a possibility.
Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s the rest of the week. Rain is likely Friday and Saturday.
As the storm system approaches, modeling may indicate changes to the forecast. If updates are available, this story may change.