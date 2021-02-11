Rioters were inside the U.S. Capitol as Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) told then president Donald Trump by phone, vice president Mike Pence was evacuated.
Tuberville’s call was previously reported after the events of Jan. 6 as rioters ran through the halls, offices and Senate chamber and has become a subject of the impeachment trial of Trump in Washington D.C this week.
Tuberville’s office provided The Outlook with Tuberville’s remarks to Politico about the call between Trump and Tuberville on Jan. 6 as the Senate was certifying the presidential election for Joe Biden.
“Sen. Tuberville told Politico (Wednesday) night in the Capitol when he was asked about the call, ‘I don’t know if you’ve ever talked to President Trump – you don’t get many words in. But he didn’t get a chance to say a whole lot because I said, ‘Mr. President, they just took the Vice President out, I’ve got to go.’ That’s pretty much what it was.’”
Many details of the timeline surrounding the phone call were reported by Politico Thursday.
House managers who are presenting the impeachment case against Trump to the U.S. Senate this week noted the call in Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings.
House managers say the call between Trump and Tuberville occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber about 2:15 p.m. and Trump sent a tweet from his now deleted Twitter account at 2:24 p.m.
“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” that tweet read.
The Senate chamber was cleared by 2:30 p.m.
Trump called Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) as Trump tried to reach Tuberville to ask him to continue efforts to object to certifying the results of the election. Lee, according to reports in Utah’s Deseret News and CNN, passed his phone to the newly elected lawmaker for the brief call.
Tuberville tweeted after the rioters invaded the capital the incident eats away at the liberties U.S. citizens enjoy.
“Yesterday was a sad day for our great country,” Tuberville said in a tweet. “I strongly condemn the violence and actions we saw from those who stormed the Capitol. It undermines the freedoms we enjoy as Americans, and it has no place in our democracy.”
Tuberville tweeted Tuesday the current proceedings are stopping pandemic relief.
“This unconstitutional impeachment trial of President Trump should stop now,” Tuberville said in Tuesday’s tweet. “Schumer and Senate Dems know they don't have the votes, but are moving forward. Join me in demanding Senate Dems end this partisan circus & deliver TARGETED COVID-19 relief to Americans WHO NEED IT MOST.”
Tuberville lives in Auburn and had a home on Lake Martin. He campaigned in Tallapoosa County leading up to the November election.
“(Campaigning) is like recruiting on steroids,” Tuberville said in July. “(Thursday) night we were in Mobile until 9 p.m. and now we’re here. The difference is you do this to win one game – an election, but it doesn’t stop there.”
Tuberville spent a July 2019 weekend in Tallapoosa County hoping to recruit more for his team of voters leading him to the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. It’s the same seat Republican Jeff Sessions left to be the U.S. Attorney General and Democrat Doug Jones was elected in a special statewide election over Republican Roy Moore. Tuberville also campaigned in Tallapoosa County in February 2020 with national reporters in tow seeking interviews.
Tuberville touted supporting Trump and clearing Washington D.C. of lifetime politicians while bringing back traditional values.
“The three things this country was built on were God, family and education and we have got to get back to them,” Tuberville said in July 2019. “We have got to get back to some morals. We have absolutely lost them.
“You watch TV for about five minutes and you realize we are not going to have a country.
I am tired of career politicians. I want to help Donald Trump and he needs more help. If he had help, he would have done a lot more the last three years.”
Tuberville didn’t talk specifics but said he would support many of the things Trump does.
“I want to support the military more, our law enforcement, our teachers, small businesses and especially in this state our farmers,” Tuberville said in July 2019. “Farmers are struggling. We need to keep the family farms alive.”