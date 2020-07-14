Alabama voters listened to Donald Trump's endorsement of former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, as he gets the nod for the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate.
Early Tuesday night as votes were still coming in, Tuberville led former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions nearly 2 to 1, with 153,789 votes to Sessions' 89,761, with nearly half the precincts in Alabama reporting.
Tuberville will face Democratic opponent Doug Jones in November.
This story will be updated to reflect how local counties voted.