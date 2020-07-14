Runoff

Terry Martin looks over the Tallapoosa County results of the 2020 Republican primary in the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville Tuesday.

 Cliff Williams / The Outlook

Alabama voters listened to Donald Trump's endorsement of former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, as he gets the nod for the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate.

Early Tuesday night as votes were still coming in, Tuberville led former U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions nearly 2 to 1, with 153,789 votes to Sessions' 89,761, with nearly half the precincts in Alabama reporting.

Tuberville will face Democratic opponent Doug Jones in November.

This story will be updated to reflect how local counties voted.

