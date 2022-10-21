After a two year hiatus, trunk or treat is back at Central Alabama Community College.
For trick-or-treaters of the area, CACC will be hosting two trunk or treat events — one at the Alexander City campus and another at the Childersburg campus. Both events will be next Monday, Oct. 24, from 5 - 6:30 p.m.
At the Alexander City campus, trunk or treat will be on the baseball field with food vendors and games available. Brett Pritchard, coordinator of public relations at CACC, said this is their first year hosting the event since the pandemic.
“We just felt like it was another good opportunity for us to host the event that's been a big success in the past and had huge turnouts with kids coming and participating in the games,” Pritchard said.
This year, they are expecting 19 trunks with some participants including United Way, East Alabama Mental Health, CACC’s athletic teams, Valley Bank, Alabama Department of Health and Regions bank.
Each trunk will be decorated with a theme and the games will correspond with it. Pritchard said, in the past, they had a fishing game where kids would toss a fishing line behind a curtain but rather than catching a fish, they would catch a piece of candy.
He said attendees can expect to find similar carnival-style games this year as well. Additionally, they will have a couple of food trucks at the event.
At the Childersburg campus, CACC will have games, face painting, food vendors and a pumpkin carving and decorating contest.
“We’re open to the communities that we serve. We want people to be on campus,” Pritchard said. “We want people to come out here and bring their families and take advantage of the events that we have and we are planning on a lot more events in the future.”
