Rescue money should be on the way after President Donald Trump signed a $2.2 trillion relief package Friday just hours after it passed through the House of Representatives.
It’s the largest stimulus package in American history and includes sending money to individual Americans, expanding unemployment benefits and helping small businesses — among many other things.
“I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” Trump said at the signing ceremony Friday afternoon.
Included in the package are direct payments up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples plus $500 per child. The payments will decrease by $5 per individual for every additional $100 of adjusted gross income above $75,000. The direct payments cap out for individuals making $99,000. This will be based on 2019 income, or 2018 if a person has not filed his or her tax return yet this year.
It still unclear when payments will be sent out but Treasure Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he expected most to receive money within three weeks. It will likely be directly deposited, according to CNN, if individuals have authorized the IRS to send tax refunds via direct deposit in the last two years. Otherwise, checks will be mailed.
The stimulus package also includes far more people to be eligible for unemployment, including those who are self-employed or part-time. It will also include people who are temporarily out of work for a variety of coronavirus-related reasons. This should also help people who cannot work because their children are out of school and they have no other way to care for them.
People receiving paid leave would not be eligible to receive unemployment benefits.
There are several other details to this bill, including relief for small businesses and distressed businesses, money for state and local governments, a hold on federal student loans and more. More details will be discussed at Trump’s press conference which is scheduled for later Friday.