The Trump Bus will be located in front of Walmart in between Arby’s and Wendy’s through Saturday selling Trump merchandise.
Tallapoosa County member of the ALGOP executive committee Denise Bates found out about the bus from ALGOP colleagues in Winston and Etowah counties. With some help from Tallapoosa County Republican Party chair Terry Martin and Talladega County Republican Party chair Gina Grant, Bates was able to get in contact with the bus owners and arrange for them to locate in Alexander City for a few days.
The Trump Bus is complete with hats, T-shirts, lanyards, posters, yard signs, cups and more.