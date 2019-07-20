Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers are still looking into a Wednesday afternoon accident on Highway 280 that injured a woman but have determined a cause.
“We have the primary cause being that she was swerving to avoid a vehicle coming into her lane,” ALEA State Trooper Cpl. Jesse Thornton said. “It was a single-vehicle crash with the driver injured.”
The accident occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 280 at the Tallapoosa County and Coosa County line near Washington Street about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Toyota Camry crossed the median flipping and landing in the eastbound lanes leaving parts of the car and dirt in the eastbound lands.
A medical helicopter from Haynes Ambulance landed in the eastbound lanes of Highway 280 just yards from the accident. The helicopter took the driver Baptist South for treatment of her injuries.
The Alexander City police and fire departments and the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
The accident is still under investigation.