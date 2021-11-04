ALEXANDER CITY — A small hurdle between an associate degree and a four-year college degree has become smaller for Central Alabama Community College (CACC) graduates.
Now CACC Trojan graduates can easily become a Troy University Trojan through an agreement of the two colleges signed this week.
“CACC's articulation agreement with Troy assures the acceptance into its baccalaureate degree program in Occupational Education those graduates of CACC's Associate in Applied Science degree programs with the appropriate admission qualifications,” CACC president Jeff Lynn said.
Troy has a Bachelor's of Science in Occupational Education (BSOE) degree is to provide a pathway for individuals with specialized skills to earn a bachelor’s degree designed to provide expertise in the design, delivery and practice of instructional programs for adults in a variety of professional and technical vocations including online instruction, workforce development, continuing education, higher education and military education. The BSOE combines theory with experience to prepare students as workforce development professionals in a variety of settings and occupations.
“A lot of kids don’t know what they want to do,” Troy University vice chancellor Ray White said. “Sometimes after a two-year degree they are still unsure what they might want to do.”
The agreement allows students to transfer directly to Troy even if they take a couple years off after getting an associate degree.
“It is an agreement to encourage them to get their education or continue their education regardless of what stage of life they are at,” White said. “The two year degree is a direct translation to the four year degree with this.”
White and Lynn said the agreement can possibly help with current teacher shortage. White said the leadership skills developed by those who have worked and served in the military can translate to a teaching career.
“They haven’t necessarily thought about teaching,” White said. “It seems to me there are more teachers coming out of the community college system or at least got their start in the community college system. Now they can go to Troy with this articulation agreement and become a teacher in K-12. They could go and teach workforce development too as they might have experience in a trade.”
Lynn believes the agreement will help keep young people in the area. Lynn said those high school graduates who work in the community after high school tend to stay in their communities.
“We are hoping this will encourage students to go and get their four year degree and come back,” Lynn said. “They can come back to the community as teachers and more.”
White said he hopes the agreement will add to the skillsets many in the workforce already have.
“We want students to see you can continue your education as an adult,” White said. “You can go to your occupation and come back to finish your bachelor's degree.”