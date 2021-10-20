Alexander City residents have four days to get a costume together for more than 12 hours of Halloween festivities Saturday, starting with trick-or-treating at 11 a.m. and culminating with a six-stop bar crawl. The last bar closes at midnight.
In addition to the crawl's intrinsic rewards, patrons who make it to all six establishments may receive an even greater prize.
"You will have a bingo card and you'll get it stamped," Main Street Alexander City director Stacey Jeffcoat said. "Every place you make a purchase, you get a stamp and then those cards go into the pot for a drawing."
The crawl starts at Carlos Mexican Grill, where registration is $10 a person, before moving to Ocie and Belle's new location on Broad Street, Fermenter's Market on the Green, JR's Sportsbar, Castelluccio's and then The Local, owned by Jeffcoat herself, which will have its grand opening the night before.
"And you don't have to purchase an alcoholic beverage, you just have to make a purchase," Jeffcoat said.
Those who make it back to Main Street by the end of the night be met with a DJ, mechanical bull and costume contest. Though the contest took a hiatus last year, "I will say two years ago, the costumes were fantastic."
For a full itinerary of Main Street's events Saturday, downtown trick-or-treat and the Strand Park Harvest Festival begin at 11 a.m., followed by the Monster Mash Street Bash — and pub crawl — beginning at 7 p.m.
For the family friendly Harvest Festival, expect "vendors, face painting, inflatables, a pumpkin patch and all the fall fun you could need," Jeffcoat said.