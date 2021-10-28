Ghosts, ghouls and clowns with chainsaws are pretty dang scary but our biggest fears this Halloween evening may be misplaced. Child pedestrians are struck and killed by vehicles on Halloween night more than any other day of the year, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.
For those who will be trick-or-treating this Sunday, Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd has some safety tips he can rattle off by heart.
"I have given this speech two or three times," he said.
The first thing is to make sure the streets are well-lit and trick-or-treaters are visible.
"Obviously, we want everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween, and that starts with lighting the streets and with being seen on Halloween, and that's either a reflective costume or having some kind of light source on you," he said.
The directive goes to homeowners as well, who are encouraged to light front porches and make sure any trip hazards are taken care of.
Floyd also encourages parents to coach their children on road safety before setting out.
"When children are crossing the street, we encourage them to stop, look and listen before they cross the street," he said. "Look at the car, make eye contact with the driver. That's going to reduce the risk of them stepping out in front of the car."
When going from house to house, Floyd advises picking a side and sticking to it — no zig-zagging — and asks parents not to turn their kids loose.
"We want to make sure that we're not crossing the streets in odd patterns," he said. "And we want to never trick-or-treat alone," he said. "Parents, please stay with your children when they're out trick-or-treating."
With many families sitting out the holiday last year, for some, Sunday marks the first Halloween since "the beforetimes." The American Red Cross includes a few of pandemic-specific tips in their Halloween safety guidance this year, including how to incorporate a cloth mask into a costume. "A costume mask is not a safe substitute for a cloth mask," the Red Cross advises. "Avoid wearing a costume mask over a cloth mask as it can make breathing difficult."
The charity also suggests trick-or-treaters carry hand sanitizer, and homeowners hand out treats outdoors, if possible.
“Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the U.S. and with most communities returning to normal activities this school year, people should expect a higher volume of visitors in search of tricks and treats,” American Red Cross regional executive officer Mark Beddingfield said in a statement. “Whether you’re handing out goodies or going door-to-door, with just a few simple considerations you can make sure your family and those around you are safe and sound.”