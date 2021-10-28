The City of Dadeville has designated Thursday night Halloween, which means the Dadeville Police Department will have extra patrols city-wide to keep trick-or-treaters safe.
Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd has some safety tips he can rattle off by heart.
"I have given this speech two or three times," he said.
The first thing is to make sure the streets are well-lit and trick-or-treaters are visible.
"Obviously, we want everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween, and that starts with lighting the streets and with being seen on Halloween, and that's either a reflective costume or having some kind of light source on you," he said.
The directive goes to homeowners as well, who are encouraged to light front porches and make sure any trip hazards are taken care of.
Floyd also encourages parents to coach their children on road safety before setting out.
"When children are crossing the street, we encourage them to stop, look and listen before they cross the street," he said. "Look at the car, make eye contact with the driver. That's going to reduce the risk of them stepping out in front of the car."
When going from house to house, Floyd advises picking a side and sticking to it — no zig-zagging.
"We want to make sure that we're not crossing the streets in odd patterns," he said.
And lastly, he asks parents not to turn their kids loose.
"We want to never trick-or-treat alone," he said. "Parents, please stay with your children when they're out trick-or-treating."