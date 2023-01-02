Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the timing for severe weather for the Lake Martin area begins around 2 p.m. and could last until 10 p.m.
All modes of severe weather will be possible, including localized flooding of low-lying areas, hail, damaging straight-line wind and a few strong tornadoes could be possible.
Portions of Coosa and Tallapoosa County all fall within the NWS Storm Predication Center’s level three out of five (enhanced) risk category. All of Elmore County is currently in the level three out of five risk as well.
In the “enhanced” risk area strong tornadoes — an EF-2 or higher —will be possible, as well as 70 mph wind and quarter-sized hail. In the level two out of five (slight) risk area, tornadoes, damaging winds up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail will still be possible. Most of central Alabama falls under the “enhanced” or “slight” risk categories.
Due to the threat timing, the NWS emphasized a need to be aware when traveling after school or work.
“Make sure you have a safety plan and multiple ways to receive warnings if they are issued,” Gerald Satterwhite, a meteorologist with the NWS office in Calera, said.
The most suggested way of receiving those warnings is a NOAA weather radio programmed properly for your area. Another suggested way is by enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your cellphone. The alert will emit a loud noise and vibrate strongly.
