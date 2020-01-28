Several volunteers put in little bit of work this weekend for something that will create a lasting impact.
More than 350 trees have been planted in the last 20 years in Alexander City and the Alexander City Tree Board added another 10 near the soccer complex Saturday morning with the help of Benjamin Russell Future Farmers of America (FFA).
FFA advisor Josh Williams and students Jackson McMichen, Reed Scott, Landon Daniel, Hayden Tenold and Trace McCaleb joined the board to plant autumn blaze red maples to honor Arbor Day proclaimed by Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins.
“(The FFA students) were more than willing to assist us and it’s a great partnership as far as we’re concerned,” board president Larry Bates said. “You’re doing a project that’s a permanent benefit. It’s a project with lasting significance.”
Bates said trees add to the aesthetic of a landscape while also helping the environment.
“You have to remember that trees are living things,” Bates said. “If you don’t replace trees sooner or later, you don’t have any. They are a major way we get rid of carbon dioxide. They help absorb storm water. They are a great benefit.”
The tree board promotes Arbor Day each year by planting trees in areas throughout the city, including Lee Street, downtown Alexander City and the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex.
National Arbor Day is April 24 but the board recognizes Arbor Day in January because it’s easier to plant trees in the winter, Bates said.
“We’ve progressively planted a number of trees to make a difference,” Bates said.
The tree board chose autumn blaze red maples because they are easy to grow and are a “brilliant color.”
“In Alabama in August, right under a tree is where you want to be,” Bates said.
The FFA has helped the tree board for about four years as one of the program’s community service projects.
Williams said students are always willing to lend a hand for this project.
“The last few years it’s never been a problem (getting volunteers),” Williams said. “I can say I need this many students and I’ve never had a problem of students meeting that need. One of the neatest things about it is having the students interact with community leaders.”
As part of the program, Benjamin Russell FFA students learn and compete in forestry and land judging.
“We also talk about landscaping and how to make an area look nice,” Williams said.
Saturday’s student volunteers also moved a tree near Alexander City Middle School to help it grow.
Williams said the day started out cold but went well for his students.
“It speaks to the students we have in our program,” Williams said.