Alexander City resident Ronald Johnson was enjoying a relaxing evening in his living room as a quick storm passed through the area.
“I was sitting in there,” Johnson said. “The wind started blowing hard. (The tree) made a noise and it came in.”
The tree fell after cracking at its base falling across Johnson’s R Street home caving the ceiling and wall into his living room. Peeking in the front door, insulation and rafters could be seen through more than half of the ceiling in Johnson’s living room. The tree also damaged the kitchen as it stretched out over the back of Johnson’s home.
No one was injured in the home and power was still on with the air conditioning running in a bedroom and lights on.
Johnson sat on his front porch in disbelief Tuesday evening wondering what he was going to do with his home.
“I have been here since about ’88,” Johnson said. “I just gotta get (the tree) outta here.”