Volunteers pose outside the Alexander City Municipal Complex on day two of a tree-planting project for Arbor Day. Pictured left to right: Weston Blake, Kayden Ray, Slade Davis, Stihl Smith, Camden Adair, Rick Jones, Robert Bice, Sarah Brown, Larry Bates, Palmer Peppers, Anna McCaleb, Nathan Jones, Eric Brown, Grayson Weithoner and Josh Williams.
Volunteers plant a tree outside Alexander City Municipal Complex. Pictured from left to right: Stihl Smith, Robert Bice, Slade Davis, Camden Adair and Josh Williams.
Submitted / The Outlook
Submitted / The Outlook
Grayson Weithoner (left) and Nathan Jones plant a tree outside the Alexander City Municipal Complex in honor of Arbor Day.
The Alexander City Municipal Complex gained 14 trees last month.
Mayor Woody Baird proclaimed Saturday, Jan. 22 as Arbor Day and the Alexander City Tree Board recognized the day by planting 14 overcup oaks in the parking lot medians, designed to provide shade as they grow and visually frame the entrance.
This project was done with the help and coordination of parks and recreation director Sonny Wilson and the Parks and Recreation Department.
The project was a joint effort of the tree board, Wilson and Benjamin Russell High School's FFA chapter.
Representing the FFA chapter were students Weston Blake, Kayden Ray, Slade Davis, Stihl Smith, Camden Adair, Robert Bice, Sarah Brown, Palmer Peppers, Anna McCaleb, Nathan Jones and Grayson Weithoner and FFA advisor Josh Williams. Tree board members Larry Bates, Eric Brown, Richard Wagoner and Rick Jones were also present.
The trees were mostly paid for by a $1,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation's Good Roots program, supporting public initiatives that:
• maintain an excellent quality of life in our communities
• enhance and improve the quality of the environment in communities across the state
• encourage active community involvement
The foundation believes that trees are key to creating healthy environments and improving the quality of life in Alabama. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and filter dust, pollen and other pollutants from the air, as well as release oxygen. According to Good Roots, tree-shaded neighborhoods can be between three and six degrees cooler and properly placed trees can decrease air conditioning bills up to 75 percent. Good Roots recipients are public entities and must plant the trees in public areas.
Arbor Day began in Nebraska in 1872 when newspaper publisher J. Sterling Morton proposed a day set aside to plant trees in the treeless plains. Over a million trees were planted in Nebraska on that first Arbor Day. In 1939, the National Arbor Day Committee was formed and Arbor Day is now celebrated throughout the nation and the world.
Alexander City's tree board has now planted almost 400 trees in town.