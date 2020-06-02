George Floyd.
His name is one everyone knows without having to give any background.
His death is the topic of conversations at every causal meeting and even at Monday’s Alexander City City Council meeting.
Floyd was a black man who died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes while detaining Floyd as he pleaded he couldn’t breathe until he lost consciousness. Chauvin has now been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Alexander City councilmembers weighed in on the matters of riots and looting and said the narrative for Floyd’s death was lost. They all had one simple message: ‘Treat others as you like to be treated.”
Councilmember Buffy Colvin is a respiratory therapist at Russell Medical and said Floyd’s words “I can’t breathe” struck her hard, but she believes people can ovecome the issues rooted in Floyd’s death.
“It hurts me to my heart,” Colvin said at the council meeting. “It kills me to know that I had to watch this man say, ‘I can’t breathe.’ I spend my life every day with patients who say that same thing and it hurt me to know that happened to a young man I have never met and don’t know.
“But I hope we all take this as an opportunity to better ourselves. So don’t look at me. Look at yourself. Look within yourself and if you know you are treating somebody differently, change it today. Ask God to help you to change it today. Let’s treat everybody the way we want to be treated. That’s all the good Book tells you ... If we can do that, guess what? This world, this city, my little corner, your little corner will be the best little corner in the world.”
Councilmember Bobby Tapley said the rioting and looting isn’t the way to go and doesn’t make up for Floyd’s death.
“They always say two wrongs don’t make a right,” Tapley said. “Because somebody did wrong doesn’t mean you are supposed to do wrong to make up for it. A lot of the protestors have resulted in violence. It’s not the right way to go. Peaceful and prayer and put God is the No. 1 thing to do.”
Colvin said the reason and hope for change in the protests has been stolen.
“All the instigators you see on TV throwing at police, they are not peaceful protestors,” Colvin said. “They are people put there to change the narrative. The narrative is if you are a black man or woman in these United States of America, your life is not as important as a common animal.”
Councilmember Scott Hardy said the narrative change is to cover up where real change needs to happen.
“Obviously what happened to George Floyd is despicable and not reflective of what this country should be about,” Hardy said. “With that in mind, don’t let the words ‘riot’ and ‘protest’ be interchangeable because they are not. Things you are seeing on TV are not reflective of the true meaning of what is trying to be accomplished. That occurs when you dive into the media coverage and let that distract you from what has actually taken place. Now the narrative has shifted from the protests of someone losing their life to the rioting, looting, and it shouldn’t.”
Colvin said the changing of the narrative hurts because others fought the battle that allowed her to become a councilmember.
“It is a privilege for me to sit here and serve,” Colvin said. “People died for me to have that opportunity because of the color of my skin. It is not right to kill anyone for something as minor as a fake $20 bill.
“So to everyone I say, if we all start to treat everybody the way we wanted to be treated, if we all show love, all of this will go away. The problem is there are some people holding on to past issues that they need to let go. I pray for them.”
Hardy said Alexander City is better than those who have resorted to rioting and looting.
“I’m very proud to say that I’m from Alexander City,” Hardy said. “There are a lot of people in our community who are mad and want to display that. I want to say this right now. We are not Birmingham; we’re not Atlanta; we’re not Minneapolis; we are not any of those places. If you choose to display those types of behavior, that’s not welcomed here. So if you want to protest and want to show your signs of disgruntledness, do that, but we are not that type of community. I want to make sure everyone understands that.”
Councilmember Eric Brown agreed and said a solution is simple.
“One thing I have always tried to do, before you get mad at somebody, figure out where they are coming from,” Brown said. “Pause and put yourself in their shoes. Love your enemy; if you can do that surely you can love your neighbor.”
Colvin said anyone can help start the change and it can start immediately.
“So start today and look at yourself,” Colvin said. “Examine yourself. Make sure you are on the right side of justice — not history, but justice. If you mistreat my brother, then you mistreat me. Let’s start by being better. If we can start here, we can change the world.”