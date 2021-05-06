This month Alexander City residents will be able to view a traveling Rosa Parks exhibit at their local library.
Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum shares the legacy of Parks and other women who played key roles within the Montgomery Bus Boycott through a pair of traveling exhibits.
The exhibits, “Tired of Giving in: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” and “Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott,” were made possible by a grant the museum received from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The exhibits are now being made available for display in K-12 schools, universities, places of worship, public libraries and museums throughout the country.
The Rosa Parks exhibit will be on display at Adelia M. Russell Library in Alexander City May 17-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.Monday through Friday.
“The mission of the Rosa Parks Museum is to honor the legacy of Mrs. Parks and showcase the lessons of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the many who stood firmly to bring about change,” assistant museum director Donna Beisel said. “We seek to do this by providing a platform for scholarly dialog, civic engagement and positive social change, and we are pleased to be able to share the stories of these courageous women across the country through these traveling exhibits.”
The “Tired of Giving in: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” exhibit provides an overview of the life and activism of Mrs. Parks and the success of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The 12-panel exhibit contains graphics and text content, photographs and interactive exhibits that can be accessed through visitors’ smartphones. Educational resources such as lesson plans for teachers and a scavenger hunt will be available online.
The Rosa Parks Museum, located on Troy University’s Montgomery Campus, opened Dec. 1, 2000 with the mission of preserving and interpreting the story and lasting legacy of Mrs. Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott for future generations. Constructed on the site of the former Empire Theater, the museum stands on the spot of Mrs. Parks’ historic 1955 arrest for refusing to relinquish her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white male.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is a federal support program for the nation’s approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums and related organizations. The agency’s mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement.