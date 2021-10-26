A Georgia-based developer is bringing a travel center, including a gas station and several restaurants, to Camp Hill on U.S. Highway 280, the Lake Martin Area Industrial Development Authority confirmed in a meeting Monday.
The $3 million investment, to be located on the old airstrip on the corner of County Road 89, will be a drastic expansion to the town's retail footprint on U.S. 280, which currently consists of a Dollar General.
LMAIDA director Chad Odom did not disclose the company but said they've signed a binding memorandum of understanding with the town of Camp Hill, the Tallapoosa County Commission and the industrial development authority.
Local stakeholders plan to turn the land currently owned by Camp Hill into a cooperative district governed by a board, an economic development tool for setting up special fees and tax rates. A portion of those taxes will be to recoup the nearly $800,000 in road and site access improvements the project is estimated to cost Tallapoosa County.
"It's a tool provided by statute in Alabama that can help facilitate these kinds of deals, these public-private partnerships," Odom said. "I'm excited about using the tool and hopefully bring more development to rural areas."
Odom said the developer has agreed to a 3-cent fuel tax.
Camp Hill has been working to attract a truck stop developer for over a year now, dating back to previous mayor Ezell Smith. For the past few months mayor Messiah Williams-Cole and the town council have entered into frequent executive sessions regarding economic development, though according to Williams-Cole, the unnamed company's timeline was set back by the Imperial Pipeline shutdown in May.
Odom said the developer expects to break down in December, with the travel center not complete for another year.
In the meantime, the industrial development authority hopes to recruit other companies to the proposed cooperative district.
"It's going to be more footprint than just this one project," Odom said.