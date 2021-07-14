Dadeville City Council called on a representative of Waste Management Tuesday to account for a lapse in garbage collection service quality and discuss ways to keep the city clean.
Mayor Jimmy "Frank" Goodman and several councilmembers said they've been flooded with complaints, including missed pick-ups, unreliable collection times and trash cans knocked over by the garbage truck's mechanical arm leaving refuse strewn all over the place.
"You have to understand that we're trying to get the best service available for our residents because we have a lot of complaints," councilmember Teneeshia Goodman-Johnson told Waste Management sales manager Mike Mitchell at Tuesday's council meeting. "It may seem to a lot of people (like) something petty, but it means a lot to most of us. So we're just asking for better service from the drivers."
Mitchell thanked the mayor and council for allowing him to address the community, explaining the company has been suffering a labor shortage but has hired a new driver who has had to learn the route.
"He should be getting pretty acquainted with his route now so everything should be starting to subside with missed pick-ups and all," Mitchell said, addressing the Dadeville residents in attendance. "There's going to be some things happen. He's not perfect yet. But he is coming to be a very good driver... so that's where we're at right now."
However, Mitchell said Waste Management would not be doing away with the mechanical arm trucks.
"The number one thing is safety — we still run rear loaders in some places and every quarter somebody gets killed," he said. "It's inevitable. They're riding in the back of a truck and somebody's texting or somebody's on the phone and they run up and hit the back of the truck. Well, a person's on the back of the truck and they get hit."
To keep loose trash from flying all over the place, Mitchell suggested the city implement a bagging ordinance instead.
City attorney Robin Reynolds said he'd look into suggesting an ordinance.