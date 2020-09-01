The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force have taken more drugs and weapons off the streets during two separate investigations.
A routine traffic stop Thursday lead to the arrest of Christopher Whiddon, 58, of Jacksons Gap. An investigation during the traffic stop led to the seizure of approximately 70 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 140 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of THC edibles, and prescription medication. Investigators also seized a 2009 Ford F-150 and two firearms.
Whiddon was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Tallapoosa County Jail on Monday on a $27,000 bond.
Monday the task force conducted a stop on a vehicle in the Holiday Shores area of Dadeville. The driver was a person of interest following a tip to the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department Secret Tip Line where since December it has received more than eight complaints.
The task force arrested Virgil Gibson, 35, of Dadeville and charged him with first-degree possession of marijuana, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the arrest of Gibson law enforcement seized approximately 5 grams of marijuana, baggies and a Taurus .40 caliber handgun. Gibson has been released on a $7,000 bond.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.