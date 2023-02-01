A familiar face has returned to Tallapoosa Publishers.
Lizi Arbogast Gwin, who previously served as sports editor for The Alexander City Outlook, has been named the new managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.
A born and raised Virginian, she describes herself as a sports fanatic and an avid Washington Capitals and Detroit Lions fan. Gwin attended Virginia Commonwealth University before launching a full-time career in journalism.
She began her career in newspapers in 2011 and worked six years as a sports reporter for various Pennsylvania newspapers.
In 2017, Gwin transplanted to Alexander City to serve as sports editor for The Outlook from 2017 to 2020 and said she immediately fell in love with the area.
She recalls her proudest moment in her journalism career occurred here, when The Outlook won Best Sports Coverage in 2019 by the Alabama Press Association.
Gwin said she is excited to return to The Outlook and serve the Alexander City and Dadeville communities in this role.
As managing editor, she said she is looking forward to working with the team once again.
"I am so excited to be back at TPI, and I can't wait to start serving this community again,” Gwin said. “When I moved here in 2017, I didn't expect this to be my forever home, and when I left TPI in 2020, I never thought I'd have the opportunity to come back. I am so happy to be working with my TPI family again."
Gwin said she is passionate about Alexander City and Dadeville and is committed to telling important stories about these communities.
"My biggest goal for The Outlook is to ensure it is a viable, reliable and important source of information in this community,” she said. “We want to tell the news fairly and honestly, but we also want to feature amazing people and great accomplishments and still have a little fun. My door is always open, and I'm always ready to hear a fresh story idea."
TPI general manager Tippy Hunter expressed her excitement at Gwin rejoining the team in her new role.
“We are thrilled to have Lizi back on our staff. The energy and enthusiasm she brings to TPI is just what we need and what the community deserves. Lizi is incredibly dedicated to the communities we serve and I look forward to seeing her grow in her new role,” Hunter said.
Gwin is newly married to Charles Gwin and considers herself a pet mom to four dogs, one cat and a fish.