Election season is underway and it’s every citizen’s right and duty to vote. Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. wants to help Alexander City residents make informed decisions when casting their votes on Aug. 25 and therefore is hosting a political municipal candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
The public can attend virtually via Facebook Live.
Mayoral and councilmember candidates from all six Alex City districts have been invited to attend and offered the opportunity to introduce themselves and discuss their platforms. Each candidate will be given an equal amount of allotted time, followed by questions poised from two professional moderators: Auburn University political science department assistant professor Dr. Ryan Williamson and Dadeville High School AP U.S. history, government/politics and economics teacher Wes Talton.
TPI wants community input and is accepting submitted questions to be asked during this event. Questions can be emailed to editor@alexcityoutlook.com and must not be a personal attack on someone’s character. Potential questions should be informative in nature and serve as a gateway to learn more about candidates and issues involving the city.
Public attendance is not permitted at CACC due to coronavirus restrictions but TPI will livestream the event on its Facebook page. The live chat will be monitored for additional questions that occur during the event. Time permitting, those questions will be presented to the respective candidates.
Candidates
Mayor: Tommy Spraggins (incumbent), Cynthia Fuller and Curtis Wood “Woody” Baird
District 1: Bobby Tapley (incumbent) and Garland Gamble
District 2: Audrey “Buffy” Colvin (incumbent)
District 3: Scott Hardy (incumbent)
District 4: Eric Brown (incumbent), Raheem Ruffin and Frank Tapley
District 5: Chris Brown (incumbent) and Joseph Fuller
District 6: Tim Funderburk (incumbent) and Jimmy Keel