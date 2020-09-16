dadeville mayor.jpg

Dadeville mayoral candidates Frank Goodman, left, and Wayne Smith, right, will participate in a debate Monday.

Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. is hosting a debate for Dadeville’s mayoral candidates.

Incumbent Mayor Wayne Smith will face off against Frank Goodman in the Oct. 6 runoff, and both candidates are eager to participate in TPI’s mayoral debate as another way to share each of their messages and platforms.

The debate will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at the Dadeville High School auditorium. Guests are invited to attend the in-person event, but the debate will also be livestreamed to The Dadeville Record and The Alexander City Outlook Facebook pages.

A professional moderator will help lead and moderate the debate.

Guests’ temperatures will be taken at the door prior to entry to abide by COVID-19 regulations, and hand sanitizer and masks will be provided. 

For more information, email managing editor Santana Wood at santana.wood@alexcityoutlook.com. Sponsorships are also available. Call 256-234-4281 or email marketing@alexcityourlook.com for more information. 

