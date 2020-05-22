Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. welcomed Abby Driggers as its summer intern Friday as part of Alabama Press Association Journalism Foundation’s internship grant program.
Throughout the summer, Driggers will be conducting interviews, gaining insight into the traditional news operation, creating digital content and reporting on the events, happenings and people of Tallapoosa County.
“I knew Abby had a passion for journalism during the first few minutes of her interview,” managing editor Santana Wood said. “I literally hung up from our call more excited about my job and a newspaper’s duty in general. That makes me ecstatic to have her on our team. That passion is not always evident and is something I seek when looking to add someone to our team.”
Driggers was raised in Greenville, Mississippi but moved to Anniston in 2017. With family ties across Alabama, Driggers feels acutely aware of the importance of covering Alabama communities.
“I grew up in a town that honors its musicians, writers, historians and other artists well, which allowed me to view daily life through a journalistic lens,” Driggers said. “The transition to uncovering Alabama’s own exalt of talent has made me feel right at home, and I look forward to further discovering Alexander City’s people and places.”
Driggers will be a senior at Auburn University this fall, where she is pursuing a concurrent bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science. She has previously interned at Alabama Daily News covering the 2020 Alabama Legislative session and writes for Auburn University’s The Auburn Plainsman as a community writer.
“My love for journalism stems from wanting to inform citizens about their respective communities as best possible,” Driggers said. “I believe a strong news presence is vital to a community’s well-being and am excited to work with a great team at TPI that is passionate about the same things I am.”
Wood said, “Abby loves delivering the news and digging to find answers to community issues. She is very bright and has a huge heart. She loves people and building relationships, and I know she’ll fit right in with our team and this area because that’s what we’re all about — community.”
Driggers is experienced in photojournalism, digital news production, magazine and feature writing and social media.
“I am excited to be with TPI this summer,” Driggers said. “I hope to cover not only the day’s top stories, but the fascinating, the unexpected and the underreported in Tallapoosa’s respective communities with some of the best.”
Wood believes Driggers has a bright future ahead of her.
“That goes beyond even what she’ll do here at TPI,” Wood said. “I’m very excited to see what she’s able to accomplish with us as well. She is going to be an asset to our team this summer. I know she’ll learn a lot from us but we may learn some things from her too.”