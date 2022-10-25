After six and a half years, Steve Baker is retiring from the position of publisher at Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.
The company has announced Tippy Hunter, the current director of marketing and advertising for the company, will be stepping into the role of general manager.
“I am very excited about Tippy Hunter taking the general manager’s position,” Kenneth Boone, owner of TPI, said. “She’s a hometown girl who is very involved in our community, and a natural leader to TPI.”
Hunter is a native of Alexander City, a graduate of Benjamin Russell High School and Auburn University, and has been at TPI for 11 years. Before TPI, Hunter worked at Russell Athletic in their merchandising and development, selling products to businesses across the country.
“When I joined TPI eleven years ago I had no idea where it would lead,” Hunter said. “Being a part of Steve [Baker]’s legacy is an honor, and I look forward to continuing the mission of TPI by leading our staff into the next phase of growth and development.”
Hunter said this promotion wasn’t something that was originally on her radar, but she’s passionate about the company and the community.
“I care about the community and the company,” Hunter said. “I am excited to continue building on the momentum of Steve’s tenure. TPI has really taken off in the last five or six years. I’m looking forward to continuing a strong relationship with the community and continuing to see the company thrive.”
TPI owns and operates four newspapers, numerous magazines and a robust digital presence for their print products. The company was recognized by Harvard’s Neiman Journalism Lab in 2018 as one of the leading newspaper companies growing in digital success, as well as being named one of the “Top 10 Newspapers Doing it Right” by Editor & Publisher. TPI has also recently won dozens of awards at the annual Alabama Press Association Media Awards banquet, including general excellence for the fourth year in a row.
“Steve’s done a terrific job here at Tallapoosa Publishers,” Boone said. “He joined us at the end of challenging economic times and then went through the pandemic with us. Through it all, he brought us well into the digital age. I am especially proud of how he has become an important part of our community. We are really going to miss him.”
Baker is planning on spending his retired days with his family and is excited to spend days with his grandchildren. But Baker has no worries about TPI or the future leadership of the company.
“She’s well equipped to continue to move this organization forward,” Baker said.
Baker has spent 42 years in the newspaper industry and has been a big supporter of the local community.
“[TPI] had some challenges in the beginning, but the strong leadership in the community and the newspaper helped,” Baker said. “It’s a terrific community.”
Baker’s last day at the company is Oct. 28. Hunter assumes the general manager position immediately following Baker’s retirement.