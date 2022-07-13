More discussions will be had to determine the fate of the old Alexander City City Hall and police department.
Wednesday night the public is invited to share and talk about ideas for the two buildings left vacant as city operations were consolidated at the municipal complex. While renovations were underway at the municipal complex and the city still occupied the buildings, the city advertised requests for proposals (RFP) and just recently the city requested proposals again.
The Alexander City City Council and city leaders said in September 2020 it wanted to move quickly on doing something with the buildings as the move to the municipal complex was completed.
Mayor Woody Baird said last month the city hasn’t received any RFPs. Since then several people and businesses have inquired about presenting RFPs. City leaders have said they will basically give the buildings away to those with a plan and financial means to save the buildings.
Before the pandemic costs were estimated to be nearly $6 million just to bring the buildings up to code and demolition costs were approximately $400,000.
The town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the United Way Conference Room on Main Street will be another opportunity for the public join in discussions and present ideas.
The city has received ideas since bringing the issue up last month.
One idea is to use the buildings to give middle and high school students a place to go. The idea is to create an environment for teens and also create a center for battered and abused women and children.
Another idea is to tear down the old city hall since it's a hodgepodge of construction over 100 years old in some cases and to use the old police station as a boutique, hotel, craft brewery, professional space and retail.
One idea wants to create a new building in place of the old city hall for restaurants, retail, hotel or apartments.
Another idea is to tear both buildings down and create an all encompassing arts building for productions both local and travel.
No plans for redevelopment or destruction have been approved by the Alexander City City Council yet.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.