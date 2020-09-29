In conjunction with Lake Martin Tourism Association’s newly launched website, director Brandy Hastings has announced the opportunity to win a trip to Lake Martin, Alabama’s Freshwater Coast.
“With the official launch of our new website, ExploreLakeMartin.com, we are aiming to give potential new visitors a chance to see all of the great things that our piece of paradise has to offer and give our residents a chance to hopefully discover exciting new things about the place they call home,” Hastings said.
To enter to win this three-day, two-night getaway complete with meals and activities, simply fill out the form at explorelakemartin.com.
The vacation includes a Russell Lands On Lake Martin horseback trail ride for two; a dinner for two at SpringHouse restaurant; dinner for two at the lakefront Kowaliga restaurant; a gift certificate to Catherine’s Market to stock up on provisions; a 6-mile, four-hour kayak trip down the Tallapoosa River for two hosted by Off the Beaten Path Alabama; and accommodations at the Hampton Inn of Alexander City. In total, the trip value at roughly $750.
Entrants must register online by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 18 to be considered.
“The vacation giveaway has not only allowed us to have an incentive to entice people to check out our new website but has given us an opportunity to feature some of our great tourism partners,” Hastings said. “My hope is to be able to work with more tourism partners in the future in this same capacity, and feature even more local businesses in our marketing.”