The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama has surpassed 70,000 and about one-third of those cases have been reported in the last two weeks.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 1,338 new cases reported to the state in the last 24 hours, coming to 70,413 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the last 14 days, there have been 22,396 new confirmed cases and 165,605 tested, according to ADPH.
Additionally, there are 1,400 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, Tallapoosa and Elmore are considered moderate risk while Coosa County is still considered high risk as of Wednesday, according to ADPH.
Tallapoosa County added seven new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 724 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 27 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is reporting 74 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 109 new cases and 1,245 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added one new confirmed case in the last 24 hours, now at 74 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are three probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 11 new cases and 181 tested — a slight decrease from Tuesday's report — in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 23 new cases in the last day, now at 1,313 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 33 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 40 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 329 new cases 2,536 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 608,088 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 706 had been tested in Coosa County, 9,496 in Elmore County and 6,229 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,325 deaths due to COVID-19 and 35 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 29,736 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 8,538 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:
Jefferson
9275
103111
190
Mobile
6443
53611
168
Montgomery
5329
27276
127
Madison
3741
46063
16
Tuscaloosa
3282
30300
57
Marshall
2461
14634
21
Shelby
2398
27324
27
Baldwin
2164
23750
15
Lee
2117
16521
38
Morgan
1784
13698
11
Etowah
1440
13828
15
DeKalb
1361
8368
8
Elmore
1313
9496
33
Walker
1271
9319
53
Dallas
1158
6503
16
Franklin
1044
4715
17
Russell
965
6025
1
Houston
950
12530
8
Limestone
930
8021
7
St. Clair
885
10559
5
Calhoun
870
10764
6
Autauga
863
5946
20
Cullman
859
8921
7
Lauderdale
815
9991
9
Colbert
805
6632
10
Chambers
748
4185
34
Tallapoosa
724
6229
74
Escambia
697
4290
15
Butler
693
2871
33
Talladega
629
8727
8
Jackson
597
7603
3
Covington
577
4110
17
Dale
568
4639
8
Pike
562
4144
6
Coffee
555
4964
4
Lowndes
524
1680
24
Chilton
507
4190
4
Blount
498
4923
1
Barbour
487
2709
4
Marion
441
3048
21
Marengo
438
3366
11
Clarke
403
3152
8
Hale
403
2855
22
Bullock
402
1594
11
Wilcox
363
1687
9
Winston
358
3055
9
Perry
351
2166
3
Randolph
338
2200
10
Monroe
332
2785
3
Sumter
325
1635
13
Pickens
312
2384
9
Conecuh
299
1384
9
Bibb
282
2737
2
Macon
269
1863
11
Choctaw
244
847
12
Washington
234
1621
9
Greene
225
1231
10
Lawrence
210
1835
0
Crenshaw
205
1561
3
Henry
198
1808
3
Cherokee
174
2013
7
Geneva
158
2098
0
Lamar
145
1448
1
Clay
135
1316
2
Fayette
124
1708
5
Cleburne
82
815
1
Coosa
74
706
1
Unknown or Out of State
0
0
0
