wed

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama has surpassed 70,000 and about one-third of those cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 1,338 new cases reported to the state in the last 24 hours, coming to 70,413 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

In the last 14 days, there have been 22,396 new confirmed cases and 165,605 tested, according to ADPH. 

Additionally, there are 1,400 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, Tallapoosa and Elmore are considered moderate risk while Coosa County is still considered high risk as of Wednesday, according to ADPH.

Tallapoosa County added seven new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 724 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. There are also now 27 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH is reporting 74 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 109 new cases and 1,245 tested in the last two weeks. 

Coosa County added one new confirmed case in the last 24 hours, now at 74 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are three probable cases and no probable deaths. There have been 11 new cases and 181 tested — a slight decrease from Tuesday's report — in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH. 

Elmore County added 23 new cases in the last day, now at 1,313 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 33 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 40 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 329 new cases 2,536 tested in the last two weeks.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 608,088 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 706 had been tested in Coosa County, 9,496 in Elmore County and 6,229 in Tallapoosa County.

Statewide, there have been 1,325 deaths due to COVID-19 and 35 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 29,736 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 8,538 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.

ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.

Here is the latest information in all counties as of 3 p.m. Wednesday:

Jefferson

9275

103111

190

Mobile

6443

53611

168

Montgomery

5329

27276

127

Madison

3741

46063

16

Tuscaloosa

3282

30300

57

Marshall

2461

14634

21

Shelby

2398

27324

27

Baldwin

2164

23750

15

Lee

2117

16521

38

Morgan

1784

13698

11

Etowah

1440

13828

15

DeKalb

1361

8368

8

Elmore

1313

9496

33

Walker

1271

9319

53

Dallas

1158

6503

16

Franklin

1044

4715

17

Russell

965

6025

1

Houston

950

12530

8

Limestone

930

8021

7

St. Clair

885

10559

5

Calhoun

870

10764

6

Autauga

863

5946

20

Cullman

859

8921

7

Lauderdale

815

9991

9

Colbert

805

6632

10

Chambers

748

4185

34

Tallapoosa

724

6229

74

Escambia

697

4290

15

Butler

693

2871

33

Talladega

629

8727

8

Jackson

597

7603

3

Covington

577

4110

17

Dale

568

4639

8

Pike

562

4144

6

Coffee

555

4964

4

Lowndes

524

1680

24

Chilton

507

4190

4

Blount

498

4923

1

Barbour

487

2709

4

Marion

441

3048

21

Marengo

438

3366

11

Clarke

403

3152

8

Hale

403

2855

22

Bullock

402

1594

11

Wilcox

363

1687

9

Winston

358

3055

9

Perry

351

2166

3

Randolph

338

2200

10

Monroe

332

2785

3

Sumter

325

1635

13

Pickens

312

2384

9

Conecuh

299

1384

9

Bibb

282

2737

2

Macon

269

1863

11

Choctaw

244

847

12

Washington

234

1621

9

Greene

225

1231

10

Lawrence

210

1835

0

Crenshaw

205

1561

3

Henry

198

1808

3

Cherokee

174

2013

7

Geneva

158

2098

0

Lamar

145

1448

1

Clay

135

1316

2

Fayette

124

1708

5

Cleburne

82

815

1

Coosa

74

706

1

Unknown or Out of State

0

0

0

  Cases: 70413; Tested: 608088; Deaths: 1325