Alabama saw at least three confirmed tornadoes touchdown during severe storms Thursday afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service sent out survey crews Friday morning to assess the damage in northern Shelby County and eastern Jefferson County, near Meadowbrook and Leeds.
The NWS survey crews confirmed EF-1 tornado damage in northern Jefferson County in the area of Lynns Crossing, according to the NWS. EF-1 tornado damage was also found in area of Lake Purdy in southern Jefferson County and northern Shelby County. EF-0 damage was also found at Boley Springs, in Fayette County.
“NWS Birmingham storm survey teams have confirmed at least three tornado damage paths from severe weather that occurred yesterday…” NWS Birmingham said in a tweet Friday evening. “We continue to evaluate additional storm reports from across Central Alabama.”
So far, there have been no reports of serious injuries related to the severe weather event across the state, although a couple was briefly trapped in a mobile home in Leeds after a tree fell onto the structure. That couple emerged with only minor scratches.
The tornado watch was never extended to Tallapoosa County, and the watch for Coosa County was allowed to expire on time, with no tornado warnings issued for the area.
After the threat of tornadoes subsided, the main concern was flash flooding for north central Alabama. Central Alabama saw upwards of 3.91 inches of rain, whereas areas further south saw only about an inch of rain.
Weather models favor a calm but cool weather pattern for the weekend, with rain returning for the first half of the work week. Strong storms could creep into the state again toward the end of the week, but forecasters are not confident in any forecast that far in advance.