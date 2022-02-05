Three bills attempting to ban critical race theory have been introduced in the Alabama State Legislature, including one by local representative Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville), with all three in the top five most viewed Alabama bills on bill-tracking database Legiscan.
The bills also rank in the top five most monitored by email alert.
But according to a top school official, parents "don't understand what CRT [critical race theory] is" and are reporting schools for teaching Black history. On Wednesday, state superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey told Education Policy Committee members he had received several parent complaints about Black History Month programs, AL.com reported, which are "not actually CRT," he said.
Critical race theory, an academic framework that proposes racism is the result of legal systems and policymaking, not individual bias, dates to the 20th century but in the past two years has exploded into the public discourse. By the nonprofit PEN America’s count, dozens of bills seeking to ban its instruction have been introduced to state legislatures since January 2021.
One such bill, pre-filed by Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) last year and the first of the three Alabama bills, prohibits K-12 and higher education teaching of "certain concepts regarding race or sex, such as critical race theory." Part of the bill has already been made redundant when the Alabama State Board of Education voted to ban public-school instruction of critical race theory in August. At the time of the school board's ban of the theory in August, Mackey said the state board had received zero complaints to date.
House Bill 9 (HB9), sponsored by Oliver, and its corresponding senate bill effectively extend Pringle's House Bill 8 to all state agencies and contractors that may employ some form of instruction, such as an employee training program. The text does not explicitly mention critical race theory, instead naming nine "divisive concepts" to be banned statement as fact.
The third attempt at a ban, House Bill 11 sponsored by Rep. Danny Crawford (R-Athens), adds an enforcement clause, requiring educational institutions to terminate employees who violate the bill's provisions.
The bills now sit in the House Education Policy and State Government committees. Hearing from Mackey about two attempts in the past week to report Black History Month, education committee chair Rep. Terri Collins (R-Decatur) asked representatives from both parties to bring experts to meet and debate what constitutes critical race theory.
"Actually, the meeting was helpful," Oliver said, in dispute of how he was quoted on Al.com. He also said changes to the language of his bill were already pending, though its core definition of divisive language remains the same. "We included many folks at the writing table, and hopefully, this bill represents a collective effort by all the principal players," Oliver said, adding an announcement would be made next week.
Last year, Alabama State University political science professor Robert White formally challenged Oliver — a fellow Dadeville High School alum — to a public debate on critical race theory. White condemned the attempted legislation as "typical of revisionist history, [of] those people who want to maintain political power not revealing the truth," though he did credit it for having the opposite of its intended effect, spurring critical race theory conferences and symposiums.
"The one thing that we do know is we have groups for political purposes that would like to divide us in racial groups," Oliver told The Outlook at the time.
House bills 8, 9 and 11 have yet to be put to vote by either chamber.