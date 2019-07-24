tommy tuberville

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville — now U.S. Senate candidate — will be in Tallapoosa County on Friday and Saturday.

 File / The Outlook

U.S. senate candidate Tommy Tuberville will be in the Tallapoosa County area Friday and Saturday. 

His schedule is below, although the times are flexible:

Friday

7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Jack’s in Dadeville

8:20 to 8:45 a.m. Dadeville Police Department

8:50 to 9:45 a.m. Tallapoosa County Courthouse

11:20 a.m. Russell Medical/Lunch

1:40 p.m. City hall in Alexander City

6 p.m. Red Hill Gallery 

Saturday

8 a.m. Alexander City Farmers Market and Coffee Corner on Main

9:30 to 10:00 a.m.  Alexander City Fire Department 

11 a.m. Catherine’s Market

