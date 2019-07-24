U.S. senate candidate Tommy Tuberville will be in the Tallapoosa County area Friday and Saturday.
His schedule is below, although the times are flexible:
Friday
7:30 to 8:15 a.m. Jack’s in Dadeville
8:20 to 8:45 a.m. Dadeville Police Department
8:50 to 9:45 a.m. Tallapoosa County Courthouse
11:20 a.m. Russell Medical/Lunch
1:40 p.m. City hall in Alexander City
6 p.m. Red Hill Gallery
Saturday
8 a.m. Alexander City Farmers Market and Coffee Corner on Main
9:30 to 10:00 a.m. Alexander City Fire Department
11 a.m. Catherine’s Market