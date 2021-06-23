Update: Senator Tommy Tuberville's appearance has not been confirmed by his press office.
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) will be a possible attendee at next month's American Legion Post 143 dedication ceremony in honor of James "Spanky" Harrelson, post commander Scott Shoemaker told Dadeville City Council Tuesday.
Shoemaker, who is also the American Legion's 24th district commander, said a possible appearance by Gov. Kay Ivey is still pending confirmation.
According to Shoemaker, American Legion Post 143 beside the Dadeville High School track is one of the few posts without a name. The building will be rededicated in honor of Harrelson, an Army private and Dadeville native killed in action at the age of 19. Harrelson died July 17, 2007 in Baghdad, Iraq from wounds sustained in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.
"It's a big thing for us to dedicate a building in honor of a fallen," Shoemaker told the mayor and council, adding that donations are welcome. "We're a nonprofit. We have to hold our hands out. So if you feel generous enough and have some good pockets we'd appreciate it."
The ceremony will be held Saturday, July 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with food and refreshments. The legionnaires and the Sons of the American Legion will be in attendance.