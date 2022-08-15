Today in Alexander City history
Earl Baumgardner near Kowaliga took a photo of a severe weather occurrence nearly 37 years ago this month. The photo shows a hurricane that produced several tornados near Lake Martin on August 16, 1985. 

 File / The Outlook

As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series, The Outlook shares photos from the city's past. 

An Outlook staffer depicts the space expedition at the time in which astronaut Neil Armstrong uttered the immortal words that launched U.S. space missions. 
First graders at Jim Pearson Elementary School smiled as Outlook reporters took photos of students returning to class in 1975. 
A first grader enjoys a coloring book during the first day of school that year.  
A student shows off his drawing. 
The 15th Miss Lake Martin, Cheryl Clements, with Tammy Cain of Alexander City, who won the Little Miss Lake Martin title for that year. 
The Outlook's coverage of the storm the following day. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

