Earl Baumgardner near Kowaliga took a photo of a severe weather occurrence nearly 37 years ago this month. The photo shows a hurricane that produced several tornados near Lake Martin on August 16, 1985.
As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series,The Outlook shares photos from the city's past.
1969: Apollo 11 landing
August that year began with a big step in U.S. space exploration asApollo 11 landed on the Moon. The American spaceflight marked the first time humans explored the dwarf planet, with Commander Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin making history on July 20, 1969.
1975: Happy Days
The 1975 school semester began with The Outlook staff reminiscing a bit about their days in the classroom. News Editor Kim Price and and Society Editor Mary Lloyd White decided to visit Jim Pearson Elementary School as part of a trip down memory lane. During the first day of school, the reporters interviewed students to gauge how the new year was going.
1977: Miss Lake Martin
45 years ago this month, Tallapoosa County crowned Cheryl Clements the 15th Miss Lake Martin. Clements took the title over 21 other contestants with her impressive singing chops. The Auburn-native amazed the pageant's judges with her rendition of a song from the musical “A Chorus Line.”
1985: Hurricane creates tornadoes
A few years later, Lake Martin was also home to a natural severe weather occurrence, with Hurricane Danny spawning several tornadoes near the lake on August 16, 1985. The tornadoes swept through north Alabama, barely missing Tallapoosa County, but Lake Martin residents managed to capture the moment lightning struck the lake.
