Today in Alexander City history
A school bus in Alexander City bus had trouble with the high flood waters as Hurricane Eloise impacted the area nearly 50 years ago.  

 File / The Outlook

As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we are reflecting on important historical events that have defined our city. In this new series, The Outlook shares photos from the city's past. 

Today in Alexander City history: Hurricane Eloise

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc.

