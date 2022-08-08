Today in Alexander City history: Back to School

As part of The Outlook’s ongoing coverage of Alexander City’s 150th anniversary, we want to reflect on important historical events that have defined our city. With school starting back this week, we are highlighting back to school festivities through the decades.
1970: Off on the right foot
Above, hundreds of students poured into classrooms on Tuesday, September 8, 1970, in what was described at the time as a ‘smooth’ start to the school year.
1970: It's a great day to be a Wildcat
Sports also started off good that year. In this photo, Benjamin Russell football players practiced as the season got underway.
1989: Ready for business
In 1989, Kellyton Elementary School Principal Lloyd McClellan showcased the then-new school building to the public for the first time.
1989: All aboard!
The three Miss Septembers as they boarded a school bus. From left to right: Little Miss September Stephanie Moody, Miss September Kim Coley, Toliver Woodard with school transportation and Junior Miss September Jill Cooper.
1993: Making new friends
Back in 1993, students got to know each other during the first day of school by creating name tags with markers.
1998:‘Hangin’ around’
Student Amanda Hendrix and her fellow classmates began the first day of school on the playground over two decades ago. The students climbed monkey bars during recess at Jim Pearson Elementary School on August 5, 1998.
Students then rounded out the day with reading lessons. In the photo below, teacher Laura Booth read a musical book to several students.
