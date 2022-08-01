Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Alexander City residents had the eye of the tiger this week nearly 40 years ago as that is when Mayor Charles “Red’ Bailey proclaimed Aug. 4 “Karate Day” in Alexander City.
1984: Marijuana fields
Alexander City Police discovered a marijuana field containing 125 plants following a late-night raid. The drugs were being stored in property off Scott Road and were being disguised as house plants. At the time, this marked the second marijuana field that police had found in the city.
1996: Centennial Olympic Park bombing
Alexander City residents Melvin and Linda Luke witnessed the bombing of Centennial Park during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The couple recalled the ground shaking as they were less than two blocks away from from where the pipe bomb exploded.
