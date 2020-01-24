Keto, Whole30, intermittent fasting and other trend diets can spark quick weight loss but aren’t final weight loss solutions. According to Russell Medical nurse practitioner Leigh Goodman, lifestyle changes are what keep off weight.
“You have to be really, really careful because once you go off the diet, it’s not a lifestyle change,” Goodman said. “It’s just a change to lose weight. The lifestyle change you need to do in order to really improve your overall health.”
Some of these diets can be used temporarily to lose weight for a person who has diabetes needs to drop weight to get healthy for example, Goodman said.
According to Mayo Clinic, an issue with a ketogenic diet is the high level of unsaturated fat and limits on nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables and grains is “a concern for long-term heart health.”
Whole30 diets cut out sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, dairy or treats and recommends, meat, seafood, eggs, vegetables, some fruits and natural fats such as nuts and avocado. An issue with the diet is it has no proven long-term scientific benefits, according to Mayo Clinic.
There is also not enough research to support to intermittent fasting and it shortens your window for getting the vitamins and minerals people need, Mayo Clinic said.
“Athletes especially may find it difficult to fuel and refuel appropriately for an active lifestyle,” Mayo Clinic’s website stated.
People should calorie count and watch what they eat for sustained weight loss. Goodman said it’s hard to eat right because processed and fast foods are more convenient and healthy diets include planning.
“Although it is probably one of the most important, it is one of the most hardest things we need to do to improve our health,” Goodman said. “You know the saying, ‘You are what you eat.”
Some simple tips for lifestyle changes include eating fruit or nuts for a snack instead of candy or processed foods. Replace sodas and sugary drinks with water.
“I know one thing we do at the hospital program here as nurse practitioners, we try to put some fruit in our water or lemons or mint anything like that to make us want to drink more water,” Goodman said. “Even simple things such as those changes right there are major changes.”
The American Heart Association recommends getting 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity. Moderate-intensity aerobic exercise includes brisk walking, water aerobics, dancing, gardening, doubles tennis and biking slower than 10 mph. Vigorous-intensity aerobic activities include hiking or rucking, running, swimming laps, aerobic dancing, heavy yard work, singles tennis, biking over 10 mph and jump roping.
Goodman also tells her patients not to smoke cigarettes or e-cigarettes.
She advises cardiac patients to make lifestyle changes including switching to a Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. DASH can lower blood pressure by a few points in two weeks by reducing sodium and including foods rich in nutrients, according to Mayo Clinic.
The standard 2,000 calories a day DASH diet includes six to eight servings of whole grains, four to five servings of vegetables and fruits each, two to three servings of low-fat or fat-free dairy, two to three servings of fats and oils and six 1-ounce servings or fewer of lean meat, poultry and fish. Mayo Clinic recommends four to five servings of nuts, seeds and legumes a week and five or fewer servings of sugar a week.
“Limit sweets, sugars and sugar-laden drinks like soda,” Goodman said. “A good thing is to add fish twice a week.”
To cut back on sodium using DASH, use sodium-free spices or flavorings instead of salt; don’t add salt when cooking rice, pasta or hot cereal, rinse canned foods and look for food labels with “no salt added,” “sodium-free,” “low sodium” or “very low sodium.”
“It’s a good diet to follow if you have heart disease,” Goodman said. “Obviously those things are going to work to limit your saturated fats.”
Mayo Clinic recommends limiting alcohol for men to no more than two drinks a day and one or less for women.