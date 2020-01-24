Of course it’s important for all young people to take precautions about their health.
That’s the age when they’re developing healthy — or unhealthy — habits that could last a lifetime. Young people need to be aware of what they are consuming, how often they are exerting physical effort and how those things affect their overall health.
But young student-athletes have to do even more. Especially in Tallapoosa County, there are a slew of student-athletes who are playing multiple sports and are hopping from one athletic activity to another, sometimes going nearly year round.
More and more, schools around the state have been utilizing athletic trainers who are on hand for all games and practices, and some schools within Tallapoosa County have taken that a step further. Both Benjamin Russell and Reeltown have started programs for students to become involved in athletic training.
“(Our athletic trainer, Deb Arnold) is part of an educational process too,” BRHS football coach Kevin Smith said. “These girls who work with her, they learn all kinds of things. They’re mostly on the hydration side and they’re keeping us watered at practice. But they can also do some rudimentary taping and give some kinds of treatments like fixing the ice tubs. They do a great job for us.”
One of the biggest benefits for coaches about having athletic trainers and student athletic trainers on hand is that means there’s one less thing they have to worry about. For Benjamin Russell, Arnold, who is actually employed by Russell Medical, runs everything from the hydration program with the help of her students to making sure all the athletes have physicals done to evaluating injuries during practices and games.
“It’s really hard to quantify everything (our athletic trainers) do,” Smith said. “There are things I find out about and I’m thinking, ‘Oh, who took care of that?’ Well, it was Miss Deb. And all of those things are just things we (as coaches) don’t have to do.”
For students themselves, being part of the athletic training program is a huge commitment but it can also be a step toward a future career.
“This was my first year doing it and I’m friends with a lot of the football players,” Reeltown senior Taniya Haynes said. “I thought maybe it would be fun to learn some stuff about it and it was always a career choice that I could get into.”
Haynes said through Reeltown’s student athletic training program, which is run through Encore Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy in Tallassee, she has learned about the signs of a concussion as well as signs of knee injuries. Like the Wildcats, Reeltown’s student athletic trainers are also involved in the hydration of the athletes as well as taping. All of those things not only could help in the future but also help her keep herself healthy as she is a multi-sport athlete for the Rebels.
“Well, like hydration wise, I know the signs of dehydration and the harm it can do to your body so I’m really aware of that,” Haynes said. “I’ve also learned about preventing concussions and how to see the signs of concussions and how you shouldn’t just ignore those signs because that’s what makes it worse.”
For Reeltown, Haynes and her fellow student athletic trainers are there for only football, but that still means several hours a day and going to all the games. At Benjamin Russell, they also help out with basketball among other sports when necessary. But although being a student athletic trainer is a huge time commitment, there are vast benefits for everyone involved.
“The learning part of it is great,” Haynes said. “You’re doing a lot of shadowing and it really prepares you for if you wanted to do that with your career. You’d have more background knowledge of all those little things. Plus, the players treat us with a lot of respect. We had a good time and I think they really enjoyed us being there.”