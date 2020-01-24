Unexpected pregnancies for low-income women can be shocking but there are resources in Tallapoosa County to help. Sav-A-Life in Alexander City provides free pregnancy tests and educational programs for women and Quality of Life Health Services, a system of federally qualified community health centers in Alabama, offers free help and teaches people how to sign up for Medicaid.
Some OB-GYN offices require proof of pregnancy before working with women. Sav-A-Life executive director Sharon Moore said the agency gives free pregnancy tests and proof of pregnancy paperwork.
Moore said the majority of the agency’s visitors are low-income.
For first-time pregnancies, the agency has an “Earn While You Learn” program in which women watch educational pregnancy videos and learn how to prepare. By watching those videos, participants earn “mommy money,” which can be spent at the agency’s boutique on baby clothes, cribs, diapers, baby food and wipes.
“If they come and they’re six weeks pregnant then their videos would be different for someone who comes in and they’re eight months pregnant,” Moore said. “It would be (videos based off) where they’re at in their pregnancy.”
Videos also include how women should take care of themselves, what to pack for the hospital before the birth, how to prepare their homes and what not to eat while pregnant.
“I would say we’re pretty important,” Moore said. “We had almost 800 visits last year — not 800 (people total) because girls come a weekly basis but that means someone came in and participated in the program or got a pregnancy test.”
Pregnant women who already have children are also welcome at Sav-A-Life to watch videos on things such as potty training, when to use solid foods and how to tell the difference in types of baby cries.
“They can come as long as we have things they can use,” Moore said.
Sav-A-Life also accommodates professionals and students by staying open for lunch and from 3 to 5 p.m. every Monday by appointment. Sav-A-Life is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
For additional help, Quality of Life Health Services lists ways for low-income women to receive prenatal care.
According to Quality of Life Health Services’ website, low-income pregnant women should apply for Medicaid, secure approval, then enroll with a care coordinator.
Maternity services through Medicaid include prenatal, physician and nurse midwife and delivery services, postpartum care and care coordination.
After meeting with a care coordinator, women can pick a doctor and the coordinator will schedule a prenatal appointment.
Quality of Life’s website advises women to drink six to eight glasses of water and eat a variety of healthy foods and have three meals at regular times every day. Always wear a seatbelt when traveling.
Pregnant women should always check with doctors about using drugs prescribed to them and avoid alcohol, tobacco and smoking and street drugs.
Moore advises low-income women to have the basics, such as cribs, car seats, baby bottles, blankets and clothes ready for when their babies are born and to avoid things they don’t need.
“You’re not going to need a Diaper Genie,” Moore said. “There are just some things that you don’t have to have right now. The majority of our girls, that’s what they’re after. They’re after the basic stuff.”