Quitting a bad habit such as smoking can be difficult. The best way to stop is to never start, according to Russell Medical pulmonologist Dr. Adrian Cargill.
“Quitting is something that takes time and effort and just because you fail doesn’t mean you’ll never quit,” Cargill said. “(As a doctor) you remember the patients you’ve seen with the (recent) lung cancer (diagnosis) or those who look like they’re 80 but they’re 40 because they look so aged (from smoking). You know that this decision that they make to quit will help their health for years to come, which they don’t realize.”
It takes about three tries for the average smoker to quit, according to Cargill. He advises those trying to quit repeatedly to ask for help from doctors, support and help lines.
“If you don’t succeed on the first try, stay motivated, set a quit day and try again,” Cargill said. “Just keep asking (for help) and don’t give up.”
The first step is making the firm decision to quit. Cargill advises arranging a quit day and slowly cutting down the amount of tobacco products used up until that day.
Aids such as nicotine patches, gum, lozenges and tabs can help people slowly quit. Cargill said the best combination is medication, such as Chantix, and group therapy.
“When you have other people around who encourage you, that’s also been proven effective,” Cargill said.
Finding a hobby to occupy smokers’ minds also works, according to Cargill.
Most people know the common methods of quitting, Cargill said, but it’s a matter of committing to quit.
Cargill reopened the smoking cessation therapy since starting at Russell Medical in August last year. He said the quitting panels are 80 to 100% full.
“I’m not sure what it is where smoking seems to be heavily ingrained in the fabric of the South,” Cargill said.
Cargill assess his patients, advises them to keep quitting and helps arrange any treatment they ask for.
About 12 patients have reported to Cargill they stopped smoking and are still on the path since he started at Russell Medical.
“(Hearing success stories) is one of the things in medicine that gives you a good reward because as a physician you know the adverse effects of it,” Cargill said.
Most of the patients he talks to say they want to and are trying to quit while others have no interest.
“There are programs Russell (Medical) has in place to assess persons who may not be able to afford to come, so not having insurance should not be a reason why you don’t call,” Cargill said. “If you’re interested, call. That’s why we’re here.”
Smoking’s physical side effects include premature skin aging, hair thinning, yellow teeth, smoker’s breath, rattling cough, increasing the time to recover from infection, increasing episodes of bronchitis and pneumonia, erectile dysfunction, poor circulation in the legs that can lead to ulcers that don’t heal, cancer — especially lung cancer, oral or lip cancers — and pringled and yellow nails, according to Cargill.
The state’s quit smoking phone line is available at 1-800-784-8669 and can help for those who relapsed.
Those interested in the cessation program can call Cargill’s office at 256-215-7474 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.