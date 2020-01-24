There is no recipe for raising healthy children.
A person can study books, take advice from a variety of people but there is no one formula. What part of the world a person is located in dictates a lot of things such as prenatal care, access to doctors and nutrition. In Alexander City, Dr. Billy Sellers and Dr. Eric Tyler see a lot of children and parents walking in their pediatric practices with a host of ailments. Both say following a few guidelines can help a child develop well mentally and grow up safely and healthily.
Sellers said the environment at home, especially that of new parents, can be unknowingly dangerous to a toddler.
“Young parents may not realize the dangers around their home,” Sellers said. “One of the biggest issues in a home like this is a toddler accidentally ingesting something. In homes there are caustic agents, petroleum products and medications toddlers can reach or climb to.”
Tyler believes every child has amazing potential but it is up to parents to help develop it. He said there are several outlines that will help keep things on track.
“My core to good health is the correct and right amount of food, the correct and right amount of liquid to drink, the right amount of sleep and the right amount of exercise,” Tyler said.
Tyler said children should get five servings of fruits and vegetables, two hours or less of recreational screen time, one hour of exercise, zero sweetened or sugary drinks and 10 hours of sleep every day, something he calls the 5-2-1-0+10 method.
Sellers said immunization programs are important for prevention of many diseases and ailments. Sellers is also doctor’s visits when a child first presents symptoms can help a child overcome something easier and faster.
“One of the big things we have seen this year is the flu,” Sellers said. “When a parent starts to see a fever in their child and aches and pains, go ahead and get them to a physician. The earlier you catch it, the better the outcome.”
Sellers said advancements in medicine ensure parents don’t have to be so worried when they hear a diagnosis like viral pneumonia.
“It’s fairly common in children under the age of two,” Sellers said. “A couple of decades ago, we had to put a child in the hospital. Now when we catch it early there are ways to administer medication like a nebulizer at home. It is a big advancement. They are more comfortable at home and recover faster.”
Both Sellers and Tyler agree proper parental supervision is needed for children regardless of the environment.
“We have a lot of water around here from pools to the lake,” Sellers said. “Parents need to give children the opportunity to learn to swim and provide supervision when children are around or in water. Children are driving and riding in off-road vehicles. Helmets are huge in preventing head injuries.”
Tyler said technology can hamper a child because it affects brain development.
“For children under 36 months, less than one hour of screen time is recommended,” Sellers said. “Fifth- and sixth-graders at Radney Elementary School are getting an average of 38.7 hours of discretionary screen time a week beyond schoolwork. That is how big a problem we have in this community.”
Tyler said reading to a child, having him or her read to a parent and dancing and singing are far more beneficial especially when it comes to child’s developing vocabulary and reading comprehension. Instead of constant screen time, Tyler recommends parents spend time with their children and offer an alternative.
“You can find a build-it-yourself AM radio,” Tyler said for children 6 and up. “Sit down and build it with them. You will learn together creating a bond and memories. The child will learn science. You could even learn Morse Code.”
Tyler dislikes video games, especially the ones released in the last few years.
“The new video games are made to be addictive,” Tyler said. “They are compelling to use. They keep going and going. Humans want to finish a project.”
Tyler said time in front of screen takes away from things precious to parents.
“Video games take away your time,” Tyler said. “Time and money are the only things you get to spend.”