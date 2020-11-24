Shopping local already boosts the local economy, but this week there is an extra incentive to keep the holiday shopping at small businesses.
The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce launched an extended campaign Friday to reward shoppers who buy from participating retailers and restaurants.
“We’ve always had some kind of shop local campaign,” chamber director of marketing and special events Kim Dunn said. “In years past, we’ve done a one-day promotion. This year we wanted to extend it give people an opportunity to get into the drawing. This year more than any, it is important to shop and support our local businesses any chance we can. We just wanted to take this opportunity to try and give back.”
The “’Tis the Season to Shop Local” campaign presented by Russell Do-It Center requires participants to make at least five $10 purchases at participating businesses to enter a drawing for $250 in participating chamber member gift cards. When the first purchase is made, the participant will receive a card with snowmen that the businesses will punch out. Once the fifth snowman is punched, the business will keep the card to be entered into the drawing.
There is no limit on the number of cards that can be filled up per person; every $50 spent at participating retailers earns another chance at the prize. The campaign continues through Dec. 12.The drawings will be held on Dec. 16.
Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat said it is important to support local businesses during the holiday season.
“Our local businesses are the ones that support little league teams and schools; they give back with time and money to support our community,” Jeffcoat said. “That’s one of the reasons it’s so important to get out and support those local businesses. Our downtown area depends on the Christmas season. You can’t go to a big box store and walk in and they know your name and get that personal attention you do at a local store. Those details, the personal attention makes a big difference.”
The businesses participating in the campaign are:
- Badcock Furniture and More
- Buck’s Dairy Quik
- Caldwell Electronics
- Carib Kitchen
- Carlisle’s
- Catherine’s Market
- Chique Hair and Nails
- Cloud Nine
- Dairy Creem
- Downtown Girl
- Eddie and B’s Produce
- Emporium Wine
- Firetruck Bar B Que
- Grace’s Flowers
- Grain and Leaf
- Half Moon Market and Interiors
- Heart and Sold Boutique
- Holley’s Home Furnishings
- Jackson Drug and Gifts
- Jake’s
- Jewels by Audrey
- Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers
- Kowaliga Restaurant
- Longleaf Antique and Flea Mall
- Martin’s Music
- Music Depot
- Route 63 Stop
- Russell Do-It Center
- Satterfield, Inc.
- Scooter’s Grille
- Service Printing and Office Supply
- Springhouse
- Stop for Breakfast
- Sweet Gaga’s
- Taqueria Avita
- The Sure Shot
- The Tippy Canoe
- Unlimited Designs Athletic Department
- Who’s Diner