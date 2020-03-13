Hand sanitizer and toilet paper could be the most valuable products across the nation this weekend as many prepare for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Across Alexander City, hand sanitizer, alcohol and toilet paper are difficult to find on store shelves but there is still no reason to panic. Local health officials and the Center for Disease Control (CDC) suggest other things work better for cleansing your hands. They also offer tips to avoid catching most contagious diseases.
Russell Medical’s Sarah Beth Gettys said a tried and true method works best for cleaning hands.
“Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is best,” Gettys said. “It does a better job of cleansing than hand sanitizers.”
The CDC’s preferred method of cleansing hands is soap and water but states hand sanitizer will suffice just make sure to use a sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
“Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry,” the CDC said in a brochure. “Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.”
With commercial hand sanitizer in short supply, the internet is rife with recipes to make your own. The two main ingredients are aloe vera gel and alcohol.
The CDC and Gettys also suggest “social distancing” and avoiding physical contact with others to avoid potential bacteria and viruses as a way to avoid getting sick. The CDC said it’s important to avoid those who are sick.
What to do if you are sick?
The CDC offers tips for those who are sick, including those who might have coronavirus, to protect others:
• Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
• Throw used tissues in the trash.
• Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid public areas and public transportation. Do not go to work, school or to public places. Avoid ride sharing.
• If you are sick: Limit contact with pets and animals. You should wear a facemask when you are around other people.
• Call ahead before seeking medical attention. It will allow the medical office to take precautions to limit contact with others.
• Avoid sharing personal items such as toothbrushes, soap, dishes, drinking glasses and bedding. These items should be washed thoroughly.
• If you are not sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
To rid the environment of pathogens
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
If surfaces are dirty, clean them; use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work. Use disinfectants appropriate for the surface.
Options include:
• Diluting your household bleach to make a bleach solution, mix:
5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water or
4 teaspoons bleach per quart of water
Follow manufacturer’s instructions for application and proper ventilation. Check to ensure the product is not past its expiration date. Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Unexpired household bleach will be effective against coronaviruses when properly diluted.
• Alcohol solutions, ensure solution has at least 70% alcohol.
• Other common EPA-registered household disinfectants. Products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens claims are expected to be effective against COVID-19 based on data for harder to kill viruses. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products