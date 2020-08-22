Tim Funderburk believes Alexander City has a way to go to be its best self but it’s on the way.
Funderburk is an Alexander City native and remembers the days of Russell Corp. The mills Funderburk worked in are gone and Alexander City has struggled to find the next vision in the last decade. Residents have left for better opportunities. Funderburk campaigned to be on the council four years ago to help rebuild the community he loves and never left.
“I got involved in city government because I wanted other families to have and enjoy the benefits (my family has) enjoyed,” Funderburk said at the TPI Political Forum.
Funderburk believes many things have changed for the better during his time on the council.
“Four years seems like a very short time but at the same time seems like an eternity,” Funderburk said. “We had no accurate financial statements to work with (at first). The city was in a mess. I ran because I wanted to make a difference. ... After we were elected and we were installed, we immediately approved a working budget and put a lot people in the right places and this city worked as it should. Now we have monthly financial statements.”
Funderburk said those monthly financials thanks to city finance director Sandy Stanbrough have helped clean up the financial records of the city.
“We have caught up on four delinquent audits during our term and hopefully plan to make it five by the end of October,” Funderburk said. “That would be 2014 through 2018.”
Funderburk said he is also proud city officials are making great progress as better budgets are being put in place than before his tenure.
“So far every budget has been submitted and approved each year on time,” Funderburk said. “There will be no exceptions.”
There are two main things Funderburk said residents have continuously asked about during his first term.
“No. 1 is roads — road paving is a big thing,” Funderburk said. “We did the half-cent sales tax. With that half-cent sales tax we are able to pave approximately 5 miles of road a year. Five miles is a lot but it doesn’t go very far. We have to look at ways to potentially add to that through some other avenues — adding money to that, not taxes so we can pave more roads. The other thing is economic development. We do need more economic development.”
Funderburk believes the city has a plan for services for the newly annexed areas of Miner’s Cove and Wicker Point.
“As far as there at the Sturdivant area, I don’t think it will be much of a problem as we already have a fire station at the top of River Hill which covers everything across the river including my neighborhood,” Funderburk said. “The police already patrols that area. I talked to police chief Jay Turner and he said it would just increase the amount of patrolling we do out there.
“As far as Wicker Point, that is something we are going to look at down the road. We have already talked about it. There are plans in the works. There is already water down there. The developer there is going to take care of all the road paving, sewage and everything involved in developing that. So that won’t be an issue. It will be a matter of where we might put a fire station.”
Annexation has benefits for all parties involved, according to Funderburk.
“The benefits to the city would be revenue over time,” Funderburk said. “The benefits to the resident would be the increased services the city would provide as far as garbage pickup, limb pickup, police patrol, that type thing. It would actually lower their insurance rates.”
Funderburk said areas can be annexed into a municipality by a local act of the council, legislative action or by a petition of residents.
Ultimately Funderburk is convinced he and other elected officials have done many things to return Alexander City to its former self.
“We took on a lot of challenges no one else would take on and kicked down the road,” Funderburk said. “We were willing to do that. We believe the things this mayor and council have put in place along will make Alexander City a better place to live and a better place to work.”