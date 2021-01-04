Mrs. Hennie Wyckoff Tigue will reach a milestone birthday of 100 years old.
Mrs. Tigue was born in Tallapoosa County. She married Vest Tigue who is now deceased. Mrs. Tigue had two children — Irene Murph and Vest Tigue Jr. both of whom are deceased. A son-in law John Murph of Camp Hill, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Tigue was a housewife and worked in the community. She is a member of New Adka Baptist Church. Her health wouldn’t allow her to attend a celebration.
Mrs. Tigue’s devoted niece Geneva Russell takes very good care of her. She has outlived all her siblings.
She has plenty of nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces.